Prajwalita Bora Wins 'Best Letter of Month' in Asomiya Pratidin Digital’s Writing Contest

With an aim to encourage discussion and promotion of the Assamese language among the younger generation, Asomiya Pratidin Digital organized a letter-writing competition for students across the state. The first edition, held from July 22 to August 22, 2025, witnessed enthusiastic participation from schools and colleges in different corners of Assam.

The competition was conducted in two categories - Category ‘A’ for students from Class IV to Class VII, and Category ‘B’ for students from Class VIII to Class XII. While no “Best Letter” award was declared in Category ‘A’ for the first month, in Category ‘B’, the Best Letter Award was bagged by Prajwalita Bora, a Class XI student of B. Borooah College, Guwahati.

On Monday, a felicitation ceremony was held at the head office of the Sadin-Pratidin Group in Chandmari, where Prajwalita was formally honoured. She was felicitated with a traditional Gamusa by Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director and Managing Editor of Pratidin Media Network. She also received a cash prize, a set of books, and a certificate of merit from Jayanta Baruah, Editor of Asomiya Pratidin and Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman.

The event was presented by Prakash Mahanta, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin. Desk editors Mridul Kumar Handique and Sandipan Talukdar, along with journalists from both the Asomiya Pratidin Digital and Pratidin Time Digital desk were present at the event.

It is noteworthy that the award-winning letter by Prajwalita Bora was written on the topic of "Artificial Intelligence (AI)". Addressed to her grandmother, the letter carried the title: “Dear Grandmother, Have You Heard About Artificial Intelligence?”

Apart from Prajwalita, several other students also participated in the first month of the competition. Some of them were Violina Bora, Dhritashree Bharadwaj, Niharika Bora, Niharika Nath, Shubhankar Saikia, Snehapriya Bordoloi, Pragya Dihingia, Diganta Bora, Rose Pallab, Konkon Barman, Raktim Tahbildar, Rose Mili, and Riyan, among others.

The organizers informed that the competition will be conducted every month, and winners will continue to be felicitated. Students willing to participate can send their letters via WhatsApp to 60009-53434 or 98350-62678.

