Asomiya Pratidin Finishes as Runners-Up in 13th TG Baruah Memorial Media Cricket Tournament

Five-time champions Asomiya Pratidin fell short of securing their sixth title in the 13th TG Baruah Memorial Media Cricket Tournament, finishing as runners-up after a hard-fought final against ND24.

Winning the toss, Asomiya Pratidin opted to field first. ND24 put up a strong total of 168 runs, with Ranjit Sangmai leading the charge, scoring 57 off 37 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 154.05. He was well-supported by Biplab Saikia (38), Bastab Hazarika (19), and Dharani Dhar Rabha (25) in the middle order.

Asomiya Pratidin conceded 12 extras during the innings. Nipan Deka emerged as the leading wicket-taker, securing four wickets for 41 runs in four overs, followed by Pushparaj Sharma (2/16), Manojit Sangma (2/23), and Sourav Saikia (1/34).

Chasing 168, Asomiya Pratidin suffered an early setback with the dismissal of their star batter and wicketkeeper Jagjit Singh, who managed just two runs off five balls before being caught and bowled by ND24’s Amit Boro.

However, Manojit Sangma and Romario Momin Sharma stabilized the innings with a crucial 72-run partnership for the third wicket. Manojit departed for 29, while Romario top-scored with 43.

In the later stages, Nipan Deka (10) and Sourav Saikia (37) tried to keep the chase alive, but ND24’s disciplined bowling attack restricted Asomiya Pratidin to 146 all out, falling short by 22 runs.

ND24’s captain Amit Boro led from the front with four wickets for 29 runs in four overs, while Bikash Chetry (3/29), Dharani Dhar Rabha (2/33), and Biplab Saikia (1/26) played crucial supporting roles in the victory.

With this win, ND24 clinched the title, denying Asomiya Pratidin their sixth championship in the prestigious tournament.

