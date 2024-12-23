Pratidin Time Bags 'Best Media House' at Ankuram Excellence Awards 2024

Pratidin Time was honored with the 'Best Media House' award at the Ankuram Excellence Awards 2024. The award was presented to the media house, for its remarkable contribution to journalism and its consistent efforts in delivering high-quality news and content.

The Ankuram Excellence Awards 2024, a distinguished event, acknowledged individuals and organizations excelling in diverse sectors. Among the notable winners were emminent author-journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari, who was recognized for Excellence in Journalism; and Basistha Dev Phukan, who was awarded Emerging Journalist award.

In other categories, Assam Tribune was awarded Best Print Media award, while Tree Man Bokul Gogoi was honored as an Environmentalist for his efforts toward environmental conservation. Jahirul Islam received the Entrepreneur award. Mahbubul Hoque, USTM Chancellor was recognized as an Educator, and Homoi Gogoi was awarded the title of Community Hero.