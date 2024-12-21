Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Group Organize Newborn Care Program In Tinsukia

Johnson's in collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.

On December 21, 2024, the event occurred in two Anganwadi centers in Tinsukia district, attracting around 400 beneficiaries from the local areas.

A total of 192 welcome kits were distributed at the Guijan ICDS project and Lezeihool Gaon AWC. The event took place under the supervision of Rakhi Barman.

On the other hand, another 192 mothers and newborns attended the events at the Hapjan ICDS project, Makum. The supervisor here was Debashish Deka.

Both the Anganwadi centers were overseen by Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Bedanta Kalita.

Participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. In the coming days, these kinds of initiatives will be held in other districts of Assam in collaboration with Johnson's and Asomiya Pratidin.