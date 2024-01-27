Pratidin Time's Smitakshi B Goswami Launches First Ever North East Roller Skating Championship

Under the aegis of Guwahati's Panjabari-based Metropolitan High School, the first North East India Roller Skating Championship has been organised. The two-day roller skating event is being held at the school's skating park.
The Championship will see participation of enthusiasts from as many as four Northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Assam.
According to the organizers, a total of 130 contestants are taking part in the first ever North East Roller Skating Championship which is being organized under four main groups.
The Director of Pratidin Time, Smitakshi B Goswami was present at the inauguration of the sporting event and took part in kicking-off the proceedings.
Having launched the affairs on the day, Goswami said, "I feel really good at being handed the opportunity to be present here today at the event which has been made possible by the North East Roller Skating Guild. Roller skating is an attraction for the kids nowadays."
She further thanked the organizers involved in making the event a success and an extravagant affair aimed at popularizing the sport.