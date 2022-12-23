Unidentified Miscreants Allegedly Attack Pratidin Time Journalists in Jorhat

A correspondent from Sivasagar and a video journalist of Pratidin Time were allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Jorhat district on Friday midnight.

According to sources, the journalists, identified as Muzakkir Ahmed and Bahar Ahmed, were en route to Sivasagar from Guwahati along with their family when the incident happened.

The incident was reported at 1 am in midnight near Pulibar Police Station when a Bolera car with around five passengers on it, bearing the registration number AS05 N 0509, hit the vehicle where they travelling allegedly attempting to kill them.

After the journalist came out of the vehicle, the bolero car attempted to kill them again with their car.

After failing to kill them, the miscreants escaped the spot.

Meanwhile, the journalists have lodged an FIR in connection to the incident at Pulibar Police Station at the night itself.