Pratidin Time's Smitakshi Goswami Unveils 'Pathikrit' At Enajori Awards 2022

Pratidin Time's Smitakshi B Goswami unveiled 'Pathikrit' at the Anajori Awards held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Sunday.

Anajori, a leading socio-cultural organization presented the Anajori Awards for the year 2022 today. Eminent personalities in various fields were presented with the honour.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to prominent linguist, litterateur and educationist Bisheswar Hazarika.

The Trilokya Nath Goswami Memorial Anajori Award was presented to another noted educationist and linguist Bhawani Prasad Adhikari. The Hemchandra Goswami Memorial Anajori Award was handed to novelist Riju Hazarika for contributions towards Assamese literature.

Eminent lyricist Idris Ali was presented with the Harinath Sharmadoloi Achievement Award for his contributions. Popular singer Rajen Gohain was presented with the Ratan Lahkar Memorial Anajori Award, while actress Purnima Saikia was given the Indra Baniya Memorial Anajori Award for her contributions to films and theatre.