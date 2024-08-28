Pratidin Time's Sunit Bhuyan to Receive Award for Excellence in Journalism

Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, senior journalist and the Executive Editor of Assam's leading news channel Pratidin Time has been announced as a recipient of the Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Enajori, a leading socio-cultural organization born with the aim of enriching the language literature, culture and social sector in the Northeast, has been giving 'Enajori Awards' every year with a special dimension to encourage those who work diligently and honestly in these fields.
The other personalities to receive the prestigious awards in different fields are:
* Eminent litterateur and academician Dr. Shailen Bharali, prominent linguist Dr. Nagen Thakur, and renowned writer Dr. Nahendra Padun to be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award
* Dr. Anima Chowdhury, a distinguished musician will be awarded the 'Charu Gohain Memorial Enajori Award'
* Samendra Barman, a notable producer and actor will be honored with the 'Mahananda Sharma Memorial Enajori Award'.
* Senior journalist of Assamese newspaper Dainik Assam Jitendra Kumar Chowdhury will receive the 'Ambika Nath Bhattacharya Memorial Enajori Award'
* Renowned photographer Samir Chowdhury will be awarded the 'Praneet Barua Memorial Enajori Award'
On the other hand, Mahesh Rabha (renowned folk artist), Pranjal Bhagawati (film producer) and Chandi Patowary led Nagara Naam Group (Kamarupi folk culture) will be honoured with the 'Special Enajori Award'.
The awards will be presented on November 3, 2024, at a ceremony that will be held in Guwahati's Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra. The Enajori organization will host the ceremony as part of a social and cultural event.