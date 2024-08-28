Pratidin Time's Sunit Bhuyan to Receive Award for Excellence in Journalism

The other personalities to receive the prestigious awards in different fields are:

* Eminent litterateur and academician Dr. Shailen Bharali, prominent linguist Dr. Nagen Thakur, and renowned writer Dr. Nahendra Padun to be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award

* Dr. Anima Chowdhury, a distinguished musician will be awarded the 'Charu Gohain Memorial Enajori Award'

* Samendra Barman, a notable producer and actor will be honored with the 'Mahananda Sharma Memorial Enajori Award'.

* Senior journalist of Assamese newspaper Dainik Assam Jitendra Kumar Chowdhury will receive the 'Ambika Nath Bhattacharya Memorial Enajori Award'

* Renowned photographer Samir Chowdhury will be awarded the 'Praneet Barua Memorial Enajori Award'