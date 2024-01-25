Pratidin Time's Sunit Kumar Bhuyan to Receive 'Birina Sangbad Prahari Award-2024'

Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, senior journalist and the Executive Editor of Assam's leading news channel Pratidin Time will be honoured with the 'Birina Sangbad Prahari Award-2024'.
The award will be conferred by the literary and cultural group, 'Birina Gusthi, Assam'.
Meanwhile, other awards that will be presented by the literary group are:
Birina Sahitya Award 2024 - Eminent writer Ranju Hazarika
Birina Baibhav Award 2024 - Nazlina Alam (Lakhimpur), Meghrang Payeng (Lakhimpur), Hasina Mamtaz (Nagaon), Lalita Das (Nalbari), Basanta Thakuria (Barpeta)
Notably, the awards will be given on March 9 at a ceremony organized in Nalabari district's Daulasal. The event will be held to mark the ninth anniversary celebrations of 'Birina Gusthi, Assam'.