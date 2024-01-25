Assam

Pratidin Time's Sunit Kumar Bhuyan to Receive 'Birina Sangbad Prahari Award-2024'

The award will be conferred by the literary and cultural group, 'Birina Gusthi, Assam'.
Pratidin Time

Sunit Kumar Bhuyan, senior journalist and the Executive Editor of Assam's leading news channel Pratidin Time will be honoured with the 'Birina Sangbad Prahari Award-2024'.

Meanwhile, other awards that will be presented by the literary group are:

Birina Sahitya Award 2024 - Eminent writer Ranju Hazarika

Birina Baibhav Award 2024 - Nazlina Alam (Lakhimpur), Meghrang Payeng (Lakhimpur), Hasina Mamtaz (Nagaon), Lalita Das (Nalbari), Basanta Thakuria (Barpeta)

Notably, the awards will be given on March 9 at a ceremony organized in Nalabari district's Daulasal. The event will be held to mark the ninth anniversary celebrations of 'Birina Gusthi, Assam'.

