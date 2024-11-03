Pratidin Time's Sunit Kumar Bhuyan Receives Award for Excellence in Journalism

The other personalities who received the prestigious awards in different fields are:

* Eminent litterateur and academician Dr. Shailen Bharali, prominent linguist Dr. Nagen Thakur, and renowned writer Dr. Nahendra Padun conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award

* Dr. Anima Chowdhury, a distinguished musician awarded the 'Charu Gohain Memorial Enajori Award'

* Samendra Barman, a notable producer and actor honored with the 'Mahananda Sharma Memorial Enajori Award'.

* Senior journalist of Assamese newspaper Dainik Assam Jitendra Kumar Chowdhury received the 'Ambika Nath Bhattacharya Memorial Enajori Award'

* Renowned photographer Samir Chowdhury awarded the 'Praneet Barua Memorial Enajori Award'

On the other hand, Mahesh Rabha (renowned folk artist), Pranjal Bhagawati (film producer) and Chandi Patowary led Nagara Naam Group (Kamarupi folk culture) was honoured with the 'Special Anajori Award'.