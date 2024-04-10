Pre-Bihu Festivities: Culinary Gem 'Fat Belly' Honours Delivery Partners

Fat Belly, born and raised in the heart of Guwahati on the banks of Dighalipukhuri and now reigning as Northeast India’s most favourite culinary gem, recently hosted an extraordinary pre-Bihu celebration. As a testament to its deep-rooted appreciation for community and camaraderie, the beloved restaurant chain welcomed its indispensable delivery partners to a sumptuous feast at their Commerce College outlet in Guwahati.
Delivery partners play a vital role in today’s bustling food and beverage market, especially in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) realm. Regardless of the brands they represent, these resolute individuals ensure that the public across the city can relish their favorite cuisines without hassle.
In a heartfelt gesture coinciding with the joyous occasion of Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year festival, Fat Belly’s owners, the esteemed purveyors of oriental delicacies, and their counterpart Nanihaal, specializing in North Indian fare, decided to express their gratitude to these unsung heroes.
Reflecting on this noble tradition, one of Fat Belly’s partners remarked, “For each of last five years, we set aside a special day to celebrate Bihu with our invaluable delivery partners. On this occasion, we open our doors and hearts, treating them to a complimentary meal as a token of appreciation for their tireless efforts. Rain or shine, they traverse the cityscape, ensuring our customers receive their orders promptly, often braving challenging conditions.”
With a network comprising ten thriving outlets, including majority strategically located across Guwahati and one each in Jorhat and Tinsukia, Fat Belly has emerged as a beacon of culinary excellence in the region. Its sibling brand, Nanihaal, further underscores its commitment to culinary diversity and innovation.
Partnering engineers-turned-entrepreneurs with their educational roots tracing back to Assam Engineering College (AEC), Parixit Bhattacharjee, Dhiraj Kumar Deka, Aditya Bhattacharjee, Palash Deka, Ankur Ch. Boro, and Navonil Goswami, have infused Fat Belly with a unique blend of passion and expertise.
Since its inception in 2017, Fat Belly has captivated the palates of patrons with its diverse array of offerings, including over one hundred varieties of mouthwatering momos. With a steadfast dedication to quality, variety, and unparalleled dining experiences, Fat Belly has endeared itself to the hearts of Northeast India.
As Fat Belly continues to flourish, its founders remain committed to fostering a culture of gratitude and generosity, exemplified by its cherished tradition of honouring delivery partners during festive occasions.