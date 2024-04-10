Pre-Bihu Festivities: Culinary Gem 'Fat Belly' Honours Delivery Partners

Delivery partners play a vital role in today’s bustling food and beverage market, especially in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) realm. Regardless of the brands they represent, these resolute individuals ensure that the public across the city can relish their favorite cuisines without hassle.

In a heartfelt gesture coinciding with the joyous occasion of Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year festival, Fat Belly’s owners, the esteemed purveyors of oriental delicacies, and their counterpart Nanihaal, specializing in North Indian fare, decided to express their gratitude to these unsung heroes.