5 Dessert Recipes for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching swiftly. Following the fasting period of Ramadan, it stands as one of the foremost festivals in the Muslim community. Recognized as "The Festival of Sweets" or "Meethi Eid," it occurs in the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.
Gear up to craft an assortment of sweet delicacies beyond Seviyan (vermicelli) this Eid, by exploring these straightforward dessert recipes.
Baklava
Originating in the Middle East, this sweet dish is a traditional recipe for Ramadan and Eid. It features flaky, crispy sheets of phyllo dough filled with a mixture of nuts, spices, and butter infused with a delightful sweet flavor. The preparation of this dish varies from one region to another.
Stuffed Dates
Stuffed dates are a significant feature of the Eid festival. They hold special importance for those fasting during the month of Ramadan, often being the first food consumed during Iftar, accompanied by water. A platter of dates filled with pecans, nuts, nut butter, or cream cheese can be a delightful addition to an Eid feast.
Sheer Khurma
Sheer Khurma is a delicious pudding enjoyed on Eid, made with vermicelli and a variety of ingredients. To prepare this dish, you'll need vermicelli, milk, nuts, dates, and sugar. A pro tip is to roast the vermicelli until crispy to enhance the dessert's texture. Whip up this dessert recipe to satisfy your guests' sweet cravings.
Kanafeh
Kanafeh, a beloved sweet treat originating from Palestine, holds immense popularity in the Middle East. It features layers of shredded flaky phyllo dough, cheese, pistachios, butter, and sweetener. The dish involves laying shredded phyllo dough in a baking dish, spreading cheese evenly over the base, and topping it with the remaining shredded dough and pistachios before baking.
Kesar Khoya Phirni
Kesar Khoya Phirni is a delectable North Indian dessert perfect for indulging in during Eid-ul-Fitr. This creamy delicacy is crafted with rice, khoya, milk, and saffron, lending it rich and delightful flavors. Typically served chilled, it doubles as a refreshing summer treat. For an added aromatic touch, you can incorporate cardamom and rose water to elevate its taste.
What dessert do you eat on Eid?
A go-to Eid al-Adha dessert is SheerKhuma (sometimes called 'milk with dates') and is prepared using vermicelli, milk, sugar, dates and dried fruit. Some people enjoy this on the morning of Eid al-Adha as their breakfast too.
What are Eid sweets in the Middle East?
Eid celebrations are never complete without the soft and crumbly feel of Maa'moul sweets. Also known as Kaak El'Eid in some parts of the Middle East, Maa'moul are semolina-based cookies stuffed with date paste, sweetened ground walnuts or pistachios, mixed with rose water and orange blossom water.
Is baklava for Eid?
It is also a common dessert for Muslims during Ramadan, and Eid ul-Fitr, as well as Pascha and Christmas for Christians. 3. Baklava varies from culture to culture.