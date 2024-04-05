5 Dessert Recipes for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching swiftly. Following the fasting period of Ramadan, it stands as one of the foremost festivals in the Muslim community. Recognized as "The Festival of Sweets" or "Meethi Eid," it occurs in the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

Gear up to craft an assortment of sweet delicacies beyond Seviyan (vermicelli) this Eid, by exploring these straightforward dessert recipes.