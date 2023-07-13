Prices of Milk to be Increased by Rs 3.5 Instead of Rs 5 in Guwahati

With the conclusion of 15-day discussion on the price hike of milk, the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association has decided to increase its price by Rs. 3.50 instead of Rs. 5 on Thursday.
The Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association and Brihattar Guwahati Go-Palak Sanstha held a 15-day discussion on the latter’s proposal to increase the price of milk by Rs. 5, sources informed.
The hike in the rates of milk comes as the rates of fodder for the cows have also seen a spike recently.
However, the dairy farmers’ association decided to increase the price of milk by Rs. 3.50 instead of Rs.5. With this hike, per litre milk will be sold at Rs. 56.50.
Earlier, following the reports of milk to be increased by Rs. 5, the wholesale suppliers denied purchasing milk.
The Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association then claimed that if the wholesale suppliers do not buy their milk, they would start selling the milk to consumers directly.