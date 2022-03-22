Prime Accused In Medical Admission Racket Arrested In Guwahati

The prime accused in the medical college admission racket has been arrested in Guwahati on Sunday.

As per reports, the accused is a former BJP Kisan Morcha Leader identified as Bhaskar Mukherjee. He was allegedly running a fake medical college admissions racket in Kolkata since few years.

Mukherjee duped many people on the pretext of giving admission in a medical college. Recently, he defrauded a medical student and her father of Rs 52.5 lakh.

He had also opened an office Jadavpur in Kolkata two years ago.

Mukherjee was arrested from his residence in Guwahati and had to be taken to a hospital as he became unwell.

Later, he was taken to Kolkata where he appeared before a local court.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP said that they had suspended Mukherjee a long time ago for his illegal activities

