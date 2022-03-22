Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked After 4 Months

After over four months, petrol and diesel prices have once again hiked on Tuesday by 80 paise per litre each.

With the hike, the petrol price in Guwahati now stood at Rs 95.51 per litre while diesel will now cost Rs Rs 82.09 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol price has shot up from Rs 95.41 to Rs 96.21 per litre while diesel now stood at Rs 87.47 a litre.

As for Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre will cost Rs 110.82 and Rs 95.00 respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 105.51 and Rs 90.62 per litre respectively while the prices in Chennai will be Rs 102.16 and Rs 92.19 respectively.

This is the first fuel price hike after November 2021.

The petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 35 paise per litre last time.

"Every day the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing and the middle class is affected. I request the government to control the prices and think about the middle-class people," said a Delhi resident.

Another commuter said that the hike in price will hit his budget. "I have to go to Meerut every day. Now the price hike will affect my monthly budget. The price hike will affect our expenses," he said.

Last week, the government had raised the bulk diesel prices by Rs 25 a litre last week.

Additionally, Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel price was increased by 18.32 per cent to Rs 110,666.29 per kilolitre (kl) in Delhi, the steepest hike ever, according to a price notification issued by the government-owned fuel retailers.

On November 3, the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had said that nine states had not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel after the Centre's move to reduce excise duty on the petroleum products.

"When we saw that relief needs to be provided to consumers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slashed rates of petroleum products on November 5, 2021. We took some steps and were ready to take more. Nine states did not take follow up measures. Taxation is only one aspect. We have to provide relief to consumers at the point of consumption," the minister said in Rajya Sabha.

Also Read: "3,095 Suicide Cases In Assam In 2021": CM Sarma