Prime Accused of Ranjit Bora Murder Case Flees from Police Custody

In a shocking incident, Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused of Guwahati businessman Ranjit Bora's murder case has escaped from police custody.

The incident occurred at the Satgaon Police Station in Guwahati.

As per police reports, he was being taken to Botahghuli for conducting a search operation. He fled from the police custody with handcuffs still on. The incident occurred on Thursday night.

Earlier on February 10, Shah Alam tried to commit suicide while he was inside the lockup. According to the police, Talukdar broke a toilet mug and tried to cut his hand with the broken part of the mug. However, he was found by the police in a bloodied condition, who rushed him for medical attention.

On February 6, the Dispur Police got custody of Shah Alam Talukdar for seven days. He was the mastermind of the six-member gang who had planned and plotted the murder of the Guwahati-based businessman Ranjit Bora.

On February 5, many facts regarding past crimes in which Talukdar was involved had come to the fore. As per reports, Shah Alam had illegally occupied the building of an elderly couple for running a school named Excel Academy in Guwahati’s Panjabari.

It may be noted that on November 21, when Ranjit Bora, the manager of local dairy company Purabi Dairy headed to the bank to deposit money, two bike-borne miscreants arrived and opened fire at him in the Panjabari area in broad daylight and fled with the money.