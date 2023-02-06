Prime Accused of Ranjit Bora Murder Case Sent to 7-Day Police Custody

Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused of Guwahati businessman Ranjit Bora’s murder has been sent to 7-day police custody on Monday.

Shah Alam Talukdar was the mastermind of the six-member gang who had planned and plotted the murder of the Guwahati businessman.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe into the murder of Ranjit Bora. The Guwahati police have been conducting extensive search drives to nab all accused.

According to the police, the miscreants were following and keeping a strict vigil on Bora’s daily routine at least three weeks prior to his murder. The police also stated that the six-member gang was involved in many heinous crimes in the past too.

On Sunday, many facts regarding crimes in which Alam was involved in the past had come to the fore. As per reports, Shah Alam had illegally occupied the building of an elderly couple for running a school named Excel Academy in Guwahati’s Panjabari.

He had signed an agreement of 11 months with the elderly couple in this regard. The agreement was signed in 2019 itself. Alam has to pay an amount of Rs 13 lakhs to the owner of the house.

It may be noted that on November 21, when Ranjit Bora, the manager of local dairy company Purabi Dairy headed to the bank to deposit money, two bike-borne miscreants arrived and opened fire at him in the Panjabari area in broad daylight and fled with the money.

Bora was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.