Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Guwahati for BJP Campaign Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Guwahati today, greeted by a reception of state dignitaries and leaders at Borjhar airport. Arriving in a special Air Force aircraft, PM Modi's visit to Assam underscores the significance of the upcoming BJP campaign rally in Nalbari scheduled for April 17, 2024.
Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state ministers Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta, as well as Director General of Police GP Singh, PM Modi's arrival was met with heightened security arrangements. The presence of key political figures and top police officials underlines the importance of the event and the need for comprehensive security measures.
Following his arrival at LGBI airport in Borjhar, PM Modi is set to proceed to Koinadhara, accompanied by stringent security protocols. His journey will take him via GS Road, ensuring smooth transit amidst tight security arrangements.
The Prime Minister's visit to Guwahati holds strategic significance, as it sets the stage for the BJP's campaign rally in Nalbari. With political fervor running high, PM Modi's presence is expected to galvanize party supporters and bolster momentum ahead of the upcoming elections.
Stay tuned for further updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam and the BJP's campaign activities in the region.