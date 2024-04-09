Rahul Gandhi's April 17 Assam Visit To Clash With PM Modi's Arrival

Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be traveling to Assam on April 17 to take part in public gatherings in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts, sources close to the development said on Tuesday.
Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the public at the two locations and the Congress will be looking forward to the crowd showing up in huge numbers.
This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on the same date.
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's Jorhat address is scheduled to begin from 11 am where he will campaign for Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate from the Jorhat seat, while his 1 pm public address in Dibrugarh will be for ally party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh is slated to arrive in Assam to oversee the party's poll-related activities.
He will be engaged in a two-day itinerary, including a press conference in Jorhat at 4:30 pm and another at Guwahati Press Club at 3:30 PM on April 11.
In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections, both the ruling and the opposition parties are gearing up with campaigning activities. Rahul Gandhi's planned Assam visit is set to clash with PM Modi's arrival and things are expected to heat up.
Earlier, while speaking in Nagaon as BJP candidate Suresh Bora filed his nomination, the Assam Chief Minister had informed that PM Modi will be arriving in Assam on April 17.
"We have to ensure Modiji is again elected as the Prime Minister. We have to strive to make a new country and a new Assam," he said.