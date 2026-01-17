Assam CM Reviews Final Preparations of ‘Bagurumba Dwhoo 2026’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai in Guwahati to watch the final rehearsal of the upcoming cultural programme ‘Bagurumba Dwhoo 2026’.

Interacting with the performers, the Chief Minister praised the month-long preparation and dedication shown by the artistes. He said that after the international recognition earned by Mega Bihu and Jhumoir, Assam is now ready to showcase the elegance and beauty of the Bagurumba dance, a traditional art form of the Bodo community, on a global platform.

CM Sarma described the event as a historic cultural moment and said it would add a proud chapter to Assam’s rich heritage. He noted that more than 10,000 artistes from across the state will perform together, making it one of the largest cultural gatherings of its kind. According to him, the programme reflects not only the rhythm and grace of Bodo culture but also Assam’s spirit of unity and diversity.

The Chief Minister also announced financial support and recognition for the participants. Each artiste will receive two district-level certificates recognising their skills, along with an honorarium of Rs 25,000. Master trainers and choreographers involved in the training process will be awarded Rs 50,000 each.

He further informed that the grand presentation of Bagurumba would also be taken to New Delhi in the future, helping Assam’s cultural traditions reach a wider national audience. The main event will feature a laser show, and the entire programme will be telecast live on television so that people can watch it from their homes.

Expressing pride in the collective effort of the performers, the Chief Minister said the event would give Assam’s culture a strong and lasting identity on the world stage.

During the visit, CM Sarma was accompanied by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Transport Minister Charan Boro, Handloom and Textiles Minister U. G. Brahma, along with other senior officials.

