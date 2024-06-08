Prime Suspect Involved in Hatigaon Murder Case Captured Two Years Later

In a significant breakthrough in the sensational Hatigaon Murder case, the city police have successfully apprehended the prime suspect after two years of relentless investigation.
The accused, identified as Sulaiman Ali, has been taken into custody in connection to the murder of Bijulee Kinnar, a eunuch, whose tragic demise shook the community in 2022.
The gruesome incident unfolded at a rented residence in the Sijubari area of Hatigaon, where Bijulee Kinnar was discovered lifeless under mysterious circumstances.
Initial suspicions pointed towards food poisoning, as the victim was found with foam emanating from her mouth. However, the presence of beer bottles at the scene prompted authorities to delve deeper into the possibility of foul play.
According to statements from then Sub Inspector Bipul Das, the landlord of the premises alerted the police after finding Bijulee unresponsive on her bed. Notably, Bijulee had last been seen in the company of her husband, Sulaiman, the day before the tragic incident occurred. However, Sulaiman was conspicuously absent during the entire investigative process, raising further suspicions regarding his involvement.
The discovery of crucial evidence and diligent police work ultimately led to the apprehension of Sulaiman Ali, who had evaded authorities since the inception of the investigation. The case took a significant turn as police officials intensified their efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice.
The body of Bijulee Kinnar was subjected to a thorough post-mortem examination at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), shedding light on the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.
As the investigation progresses and details emerge, the community awaits answers and closure in the wake of this tragic incident. The arrest of Sulaiman Ali marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice for Bijulee Kinnar, offering hope for resolution and accountability in this harrowing case.
