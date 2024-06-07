Assam

Assam Man Arrested For Wife's Murder; Body Found Buried In Backyard After 13 Days

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and burying her body in the backyard of their house in Assam’s Chirang district. 

According to sources, the murder took place 13 days ago, on May 23, when the man, identified as Gaurau Narzary brutally assaulted his wife with a stick in an inebriated state, resulting in her death. 

The incident was reported from Janata Bazaar area near the Assam-Bhutan border. After committing the crime, the accused allegedly buried the lifeless body of his wife in the backyard of their residence.  The deceased woman has been identified as Haiti Narzary (45). 

The matter came to light on Thursday after the deceased woman's brother filed a missing person report. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the husband, who, during questioning, disclosed the location of the buried body. The police subsequently exhumed the remains based on this information. 

It is learned that the escalation was a result of family dispute between the couple. Notably, the deceased was the second wife of the accused.

Further investigation is on.

