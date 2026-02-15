Priyanka Gandhi to Arrive in Guwahati on Feb 18; Attend Series of Congress Meetings

Congress national general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Guwahati on February 18 and 19 to chair crucial organisational meetings ahead of the Assam Assembly elections later this year. The party confirmed on Sunday that she will lead deliberations of the screening committee tasked with shortlisting candidates for the polls.

Her two-day tour is centred on closed-door consultations with senior state leaders, legislators and organisational heads at the Assam Congress headquarters.

What Is Scheduled During Her Guwahati Visit?

According to the party’s official communication, Priyanka Gandhi will reach Rajiv Bhawan, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) headquarters in Guwahati, on February 18.

She will first convene a meeting of the screening committee, which she heads for Assam. This will be followed by discussions with the state Congress political affairs committee.

The schedule outlines back-to-back engagements through the day. These include meetings with chairpersons of state Congress committees, one-on-one interactions with party MLAs, district Congress unit presidents, leaders of the party’s four frontal organisations and the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Assam.

Her programme on the first day is expected to conclude around 10 pm, after which she will stay overnight in Guwahati.

On the morning of February 19, Priyanka Gandhi will attend another round of meetings with Assam Congress working presidents, Members of Parliament and representatives from various party cells and departments.

Later in the afternoon, she will travel to the Manabendra Sarma Complex, where she is scheduled to interact with presidents of block Congress committees and other office-bearers of the Assam unit.

The party stated that she will leave for the airport at around 4:30 pm, marking the end of her tour.

Why Her Visit Matters Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2026

Assam is set to head into Assembly elections later this year, and the Congress has initiated the process of identifying candidates across constituencies.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was recently appointed chairperson of the Congress screening committee for Assam. The panel is responsible for evaluating prospective candidates and finalising names for the upcoming electoral contest.

Her visit signals the party’s attempt to streamline organisational coordination and ensure internal consultations at multiple levels, from MLAs and district leaders to block committees, before ticket distribution begins.

The back-to-back meetings indicate that the Congress leadership is moving into an intensive planning phase as it prepares its strategy for the state polls.

