Priyanka Gandhi to Head Assam Congress Candidate Panel

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed as the chairperson of the Assam Congress screening committee, responsible for shortlisting candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.
This marks Vadra’s first organisational assignment since she stepped down as AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh. She continues to serve as a general secretary and is currently a Lok Sabha member representing Wayanad.
The AICC has also named leaders to head screening committees in other states and one Union Territory scheduled for elections in 2026.
Assembly elections are expected to be held across four states and Puducherry in 2026. In Assam, all 126 legislative assembly seats will be contested as the current assembly’s term ends on 20 May 2026.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to schedule polls in March or April, potentially in multiple phases as in previous elections.
Assam remains a politically crucial state in the Northeast. The main contest is expected between the BJP-led NDA, which is seeking a third consecutive term, and the Indian National Congress, along with other opposition parties and regional groups such as the AIUDF.
The screening committees will shortlist candidates in consultation with the respective Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs). The proposed list will then be submitted to the Congress Central Election Committee for final approval.
Also Read: Sonia Gandhi-President Row: Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Attack BJP