Priyanka Gandhi’s Guwahati Visit Rescheduled; To Arrive on February 19

Congress national general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Guwahati on February 19 and 20 to chair key organisational meetings ahead of the Assam Assembly elections later this year, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee confirmed. Her visit has been rescheduled, and during her stay, she will lead the screening committee tasked with shortlisting prospective candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

What Is Change in Plans During Her Guwahati Visit?

According to the party’s official communication, she will first visit the sacred Kamakhya Temple to offer a prayer. Following her temple visit, Priyanka Gandhi will reach Rajiv Bhawan, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) headquarters in Guwahati

She will first convene a meeting of the screening committee, which she heads for Assam. This will be followed by discussions with the state Congress political affairs committee.

The schedule outlines back-to-back engagements through the day. These include meetings with chairpersons of state Congress committees, one-on-one interactions with party MLAs, district Congress unit presidents, leaders of the party’s four frontal organisations and the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Assam.

She will also meet with Congress workers from various levels in a meeting from 11 PM to 12 AM, after which she will stay overnight in Guwahati.

On the morning of February 20, Priyanka Gandhi will attend another round of meetings with Assam Congress working presidents, Members of Parliament and representatives from various party cells and departments.

Later in the afternoon, she will travel to the Manabendra Sarma Complex, where she is scheduled to interact with presidents of block Congress committees and other office-bearers of the Assam unit.

The party stated that she will leave for the airport at around 4:30 pm, marking the end of her tour.