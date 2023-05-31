Probe Ordered Into AEC Incident to Cover All Engg Colleges: Ranoj Pegu

Three days after the tragic incident, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu visited Assam Engineering College (AEC) and held an important meeting with the college authorities on Wednesday.
Pegu said that the state government has already ordered a probe into the incident in which seven AEC students lost their lives in the fatal road accident.
He further said that the investigation will cover all the engineering colleges in the state and has directed the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam (DTE) to submit a preliminary report today and final report within 15 days.
Taking to Twitter, Ranoj Pegu said, “Visited Assam Engg College and discussed with the Principal and Hostel Wardens about the tragic accident where 7 students of AEC lost their lives. Govt has already instituted an enquiry. The scope of the enquiry will cover all the other Engineering Colleges of the state, too. The DTE will submit a preliminary report today and final report within 15 days.”
Earlier, AEC authorities issued a new set of rules for the hostel boarders that include authorizing the police administration to pick up any boarder of Hostels found outside the campus beyond permissible time and without permission for valid grounds.