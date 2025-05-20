“Probing All Angles,” Says Guwahati Police After Woman’s Suspicious Death

In a tragic and unsettling incident, the body of 24-year-old Karishma Das was recovered from a rented apartment in Lachit Nagar on Monday. Originally hailing from Azara, Karishma had been residing in the area due to her work at a beauty parlour in Ulubari. Shockingly, she was found to be four months pregnant at the time of her death.

Karishma’s death has sparked serious allegations from her family, who claim she was murdered by her husband, Mintu Kalita. The couple had entered into a love marriage on January 1, 2021, and had been living together in the rented apartment for the past three years. According to her family, the relationship had long been marred by conflict and violence. They alleged that Mintu frequently assaulted Karishma and was often intoxicated.

A particularly disturbing claim made by the family is that Mintu failed to inform them about Karishma’s death. Although she is believed to have died during the night, the family was only informed around 3 PM the next day — and not by Mintu, but by others. They further alleged that Mintu had returned home in an inebriated state on the night of the incident.

Paltan Bazar Police, who rushed to the scene upon receiving the alert, have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Karishma’s death. Officer-in-Charge of Paltan Bazar Police Station stated, “We have initiated an investigation from multiple angles. We are trying to ascertain what led Karishma to take such a step — or what may be behind it. We are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports.”

The OC further confirmed that Mintu Kalita was not present in the apartment on the night of the incident. Based on the family’s complaint, he has been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

Karishma’s family continues to demand a thorough investigation and strict action against the accused, asserting that her death was not a suicide or an accident, but a deliberate act of murder. The post-mortem and forensic reports are expected to provide crucial leads in this deeply troubling case.

