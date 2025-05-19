BREAKING: Pregnant Woman Found Dead in Guwahati, Family Alleges Murder

Guwahati witnessed yet another disturbing case of a young woman's mysterious death, as the body of 24-year-old Karishma Das was recovered from a rented apartment in Lachit Nagar on Monday. The woman, originally from Azara, had been staying in the apartment due to her work at a beauty parlour in Ulubari.

Shockingly, Karishma was four months pregnant at the time of her death. Her family has alleged that she was murdered by her husband, Mintu Kalita. The couple had reportedly tied the knot in 2021 through a love marriage. However, Karishma’s family claimed that Mintu had a history of violence and had physically assaulted her in the past.

Police personnel rushed to the scene soon after being alerted and have begun a probe into the circumstances surrounding her death. The deceased's body has been sent to the GMCH morgue for post-mortem examination.

Karishma’s family has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the accused. They insist that her death was not a suicide or accident, but a cold-blooded murder.

Karishma's husband, Mintu Kalita, did not inform her family about her death, the family has alleged. Although Karishma is believed to have died during the night, her family only received the news around 3 PM the following day — and that too, not from Mintu, but through others.

According to the family, Mintu Kalita was often under the influence of intoxicants and would frequently quarrel with Karishma. They further alleged that he returned home intoxicated on the night of the incident.

It may be mentioned that, Mintu Kalita has been apprehended by the Paltanbazar police.