"Procedural Lapse’ Led to Bail of ACS Officer Nupur Bora" : Says Bijan Mahajan

Senior advocate and BJP spokesperson Bijan Mahajan has said that controversial ACS officer Nupur Bora was granted bail due to procedural lapses committed by the police.

According to Mahajan, Bora’s arrest by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell late at night was in violation of legal provisions, particularly in the case of a woman officer. He stated that the Vigilance team arrested Bora without obtaining the mandatory approval from a First Class Magistrate, a clear breach of established procedure.

Mahajan further pointed out that this procedural error weakened the prosecution’s stand in court. As a result, the government’s counsel failed to counter the arguments presented by Bora’s lawyer, leading to her release on bail.

It may be mentioned that the CM’s Vigilance Cell had registered a case (No. 25/2025) against ACS officer Nupur Bora in connection with alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, the Special Judge’s Court on Tuesday granted bail to Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, who was arrested on 15th September for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income. Advocate Bijan Mahajan represented Bora during the bail hearing.

Earlier, officials from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell had conducted raids at Bora’s Guwahati residence, recovering 92 lakh in cash and jewellery worth nearly 1 crore. An additional 10 lakh was seized from her rented house in Barpeta. Bora was serving as Circle Officer of Goroimari in Kamrup district at the time of her arrest.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that Bora was under surveillance for six months over allegations of corrupt land dealings, adding that she had allegedly transferred Hindu land to “suspicious individuals” in exchange for money during her tenure in Barpeta.

