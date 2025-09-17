Nupur Bora in CM Vigilance Dragnet; Father-Daughter Locker Holds Rs. 23.75 Lakh

Barpeta ACS officer Nupur Borah has come under scrutiny following a major corruption probe by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) team. Today's operations at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch on Barpeta Road resulted in the recovery of Rs. 23,75,000 from two lockers, bringing the total cash recovered in her case to Rs. 1,16,25,400.

Earlier investigations revealed that Borah was in possession of properties worth approximately Rs. 1.79 crore—an astonishing 416.26 percent higher than her declared income. Since 2020, deposits of over Rs. 9.41 lakh had been made into her ICICI Bank account, with an additional Rs. 1.96 lakh deposited in 2024–25.

During today’s operation, the CM Vigilance team recovered two lockers at SBI Barpeta Road. One locker was solely in Nupur Borah’s name, while the other was jointly held with her father, Konaram Borah. Investigators opened the lockers in Borah’s presence to verify the contents.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nupur Borah was placed under three-day custody by the CM Vigilance team. She, along with Surajit Deka, was later produced before the Court of District & Sessions Judge. Reports indicate that Borah’s husband visited the court premises but did not comment to the media.

The case has drawn significant attention in Assam, reflecting the ongoing efforts of the CM Vigilance team to investigate and take action against public officials involved in financial irregularities.

Also Read: Luxury Flats, Land, Cash and Jewellery: Details of Nupur Bora’s Assets Emerge