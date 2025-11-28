Prof. Dhrubajyoti Borah Appointed Advisor to the Chancellor and Author-in-Residence at Royal Global University

Distinguished medical professional, educator, administrator, and celebrated intellectual Prof. Dhrubajyoti Borah, former Vice Chancellor of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, has joined The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) today as Advisor to the Chancellor and Author-in-Residence.

Prof. Borah, a former President of the Asam Sahitya Sabha—the apex literary body of Assam—has made exceptional contributions to literature, culture, public life, and academics, particularly in the fields of medical and allied health sciences.

His works have been widely translated into several Indian languages. He was honoured with the Sahitya Academy Award in 2009 for his acclaimed novel Katha Ratnakar.

Expressing his delight, Dr A.K. Pansari, Chancellor, RGU, said, “Prof. Borah will guide strategic initiatives that integrate knowledge, creativity, and social vision into our university’s broader mission.”

The Chancellor further added that, as Author-in-Residence, Prof. Borah’s presence will serve as a source of creative inspiration, enriching the intellectual and artistic vibrancy of the campus.

The university envisions this residency as a space for reflection, writing, dialogue, and creative engagement—benefiting students, faculty, and the wider academic community.

