Prohibitory Orders Issued for APSC Exam in Guwahati on June 8

To ensure the smooth, fair, and transparent conduct of the upcoming Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, organized by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, has issued a strict prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The examination is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, 2025, and will be held in two sessions—from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Paper-I) and from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Paper-II)—across 24 designated centers within Guwahati city. A total of 18,024 candidates are expected to appear for each session.

Citing past instances of malpractice and misuse of internet-enabled mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, the authorities have expressed concern over attempts by unscrupulous elements to disrupt the integrity of the recruitment process.

To prevent any such untoward incidents and uphold the sanctity of the examination, the Commissionerate has restricted access to a 100-meter radius around each examination center. Only the following individuals will be allowed entry within this zone:

1. Candidates possessing a valid APSC Admit Card.

2. Examination officials, including Heads of Institutions, Centre In-charges, Supervisors, Invigilators, and support staff (Grade-III & IV).

3. Police personnel deployed specifically for examination duties.

4. Authorized government officials from APSC, the District Administration, and other designated bodies.

Imdad Ali, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), issued the order emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order and protecting public safety during this high-stakes examination. He further warned that any violation of this order will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

This prohibitory order will be in effect throughout both sessions on June 8, and the public is urged to comply fully with these regulations to support a clean and merit-based selection process.

