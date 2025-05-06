Whistleblower in APSC Scam, Dr. Mrigen Saikia, Dies of Cardiac Arrest

In a significant development that could alter the trajectory of one of Assam’s most high-profile corruption scandals, Dr. Mrigen Saikia — a key accused in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam — passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death has cast a long shadow over the ongoing probe, with many now fearing that crucial truths related to the scam may never come to light.

Dr. Saikia had earlier turned witness and deposed before the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission, formed to investigate the scandal. His testimony played a pivotal role in the commission's final report, which detailed the alleged manipulation and deep-rooted corruption within the APSC during the tenure of former chairman Rakesh Paul.

Saikia, considered to be one of Paul’s closest confidants, became a focal point of political debate in the state following revelations from his statement. However, even his testimony had sparked doubts, with several inconsistencies and omissions raising questions about the complete veracity of his claims.

One of the most contentious aspects of Saikia’s deposition was his admission that, in 2014, he had delivered bribes on behalf of Rakesh Paul — Rs 2 lakh to Dulal Borah and Rs 3 lakh to Kamal Kumar Medhi — in connection with a stolen vehicle case. These statements are recorded between pages 500 and 508 of the Sharma Commission’s report.

Saikia also provided damning allegations regarding Rakesh Paul's character, alleging that two female candidates maintained intimate physical relationships with Paul in exchange for favours in the recruitment process.

Interestingly, despite his willingness to testify, the court had refused to designate Dr. Saikia as an official state witness. Nonetheless, his controversial statements were used as a foundation for the Sharma Commission’s findings, which added a new layer of complexity and controversy to the already sensational scam.

With Dr. Saikia’s untimely death, many crucial truths and hidden dimensions of the APSC scam may now remain forever buried. His passing is particularly significant as it comes at a time when several individuals linked to the scandal continue to operate freely, some even speaking publicly while evading justice.