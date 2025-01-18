Prohibitory Orders Issued for Recruitment and Departmental Exams in Guwahati

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate on Saturday has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, restricting entry near examination centers during the upcoming Graduate and Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment Examination and the Departmental Examination (DPE-2025) for Assam Police HCs/ASIs scheduled for January 19, 2025.

L. Imdad Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Guwahati, issued the order to ensure a free, fair, and transparent examination process. The directive follows instances of unfair practices and external interference, including the misuse of social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and YouTube.

A total of 24,683 candidates are set to appear for the examinations at various centers in Guwahati, with 13,822 in the first shift and 10,861 in the second shift. To curb any malpractice, access within a 100-meter radius of the examination centers will be restricted, with exceptions for the following:

Candidates with a valid admit card. Officials engaged in examination duties, including invigilators and administrative staff. Police personnel on examination duty. Authorized officials from the District Commissioner’s office, Inspectors of Schools, and the Assam State School Education Board (SEBA).

The order has been implemented to maintain the integrity of the examination process and prevent any law and order concerns.

