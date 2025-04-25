Protest Against ADB Sponsored Solar project & CBG Plant In Karbi Anglong

With slogans like “Adani Go back”, “Ambani Go Back”, a protest demonstration was held today (25th April) at Chachal, Guwahati.
Organized by ‘Karbi Anglong Solar Power Project Affected People’s Rights Committee’ and ‘Joint Land Struggles Committee, Assam’, the protest raised concerns over possible eviction of indigenous people belonging to Karbi, Dimasa, Mising, Tiwa, Rabha tribes from their ancestral land due to proposed solar power project set to be funded by the ADB (Asian Development Bank) as well as setting up of CBG (Compressed Biogas) project by private players in Karbi Anglong district.
Protestors alleged that the present Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government is hell bent on handing over thousands of bighas of land to corporate giants like Ambani, Adani and Ramdev.
The protest highlighted 4 precise demands for the government. Firstly, to scrap the ADB sponsored solar power project which would result in eviction of indigenous communities from 18,000 Bighas of land; secondly, to scrap the CBG plant by handing over huge swathes of traditional lands to Ambani group; thirdly, to stop land acquisition for big corporate by putting the livelihoods of common people in danger; fourthly, to implement the 6th schedule properly.
With the demands, the protestors also highlighted the issue of providing land and compensation to the evictees of Silsako, to deliver justice to the people of Mikir-Bamuni grant and to stop any activity that can result in eviction of people from Rabha-Hasong area.
The protest was addressed by John Ingti kathar, president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference, RS MP Ajit Kr. Bhuyan, CPI(ML) leader Bibek Das, lawyer Santanu borthakur amongst others.
Subrat Talukdar, convenor of the Joint Land Struggles Committee, Assam and Pranab Doley, advisor of the Karbi Anglong Solar Power Project Affected People’s Rights Committee also addressed the gathering.