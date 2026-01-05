Protest by Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh Outside Bangladesh Commission in Guwahati

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh (VHM), Assam Pradesh, on Monday staged a protest outside the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office in Guwahati, condemning alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

As part of the demonstration, protesters burnt an effigy of Bangladesh’s interim chief adviser Mohammad Yunus, raising slogans against the Bangladesh government and accusing it of failing to protect its Hindu citizens.

The protesters alleged that Hindus in Bangladesh are facing brutal attacks and persecution, which they said cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

Raising strong slogans, the organisation demanded immediate steps to ensure the safety and rights of minority communities in the neighbouring country.

Leaders of the organisation claimed that while many people of Bangladeshi origin are living safely in Assam, the continued violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is deeply disturbing. “Such barbaric acts against Hindus can never be accepted,” members of the organisation said during the protest.

Security was tightened in the area as police kept a close watch to prevent any untoward incident. The protest remained peaceful throughout.

