Bangladesh Recalls High Commissioner to India Amid Rising Tensions

Bangladesh’s interim government has called back its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to Dhaka for discussions, as relations between the two neighbouring countries face fresh strain.

Advertisment

According to Bangladeshi media reports, Hamidullah returned to Dhaka late Monday night after being urgently asked to do so by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh. Officials said the move was meant to review recent developments that have affected ties between India and Bangladesh over the past couple of weeks.

Diplomatic sources indicated that tensions have risen mainly due to reports of attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh. Several incidents involving violence against Hindus have drawn strong reactions in India.

In recent weeks, two young Hindu men were killed in separate mob attacks in Bangladesh. One of them, Amrit Mondal, was allegedly lynched in the Kalimohar Union area, while another youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death in Mymensingh after being falsely accused of blasphemy. These incidents have added to concerns about the safety of minority communities in the country following political unrest last year.

India has openly expressed its discomfort over the situation. Briefing the media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was deeply disturbed by repeated reports of violence targeting minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists.

He said India is closely watching developments and expects those responsible for such crimes to be held accountable. The MEA also pointed out that thousands of incidents involving attacks on minorities have been reported during the tenure of Bangladesh’s interim administration, including killings, arson, and land-related violence.

India has rejected suggestions that these concerns are exaggerated or politically motivated and has dismissed claims of an anti-Bangladesh narrative being pushed from its side. New Delhi has also stressed that such incidents cannot be ignored.

arlier this month, the Indian government had summoned Hamidullah to convey its concerns over the worsening security situation in Bangladesh. India has further urged the interim government in Dhaka to ensure the safety of Indian diplomatic missions and personnel, reminding it of its responsibilities under international norms.

Also Read: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Passes Away at 80