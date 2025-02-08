Protest in Guwahati Against Inhumane Deportation of Indian Citizens by Trump Administration

A protest was held in the Dighalipukhuri locality of Guwahati on Saturday against the alleged inhumane deportation of Indian citizens by the Trump administration. The protest was organized by the Co-ordination Committee Against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Advertisment

Before the protest began, the police imposed restrictions, forcibly dragging several protesters, including a woman, into buses. Notable intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain was present at the protest site, though he was not detained. Dr. Gohain went to the Pan Bazar police station solely to help secure the release of the detained protesters.

The majority of those detained were senior citizens. The police later released all of them under PR bonds.

Earlier, on Friday, the Co-ordination Committee Against CAA, Assam, strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s actions regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants. In a press release, the committee criticized the "inhumane" treatment of migrants, which allegedly involves forcibly tying their hands and feet before sending them back to their home countries.

Deben Tamuly, the chief convener of the committee, expressed outrage over the Indian government’s silence on the matter, despite some of the affected immigrants being sent to India. He noted that similar deportations to India were taking place without any official protest from Indian authorities.

To voice their disapproval, the Co-ordination Committee has called for another protest tomorrow, February 8, 2025, at 3 PM near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. Tamuly urged the public to join the protest to oppose the actions of the US government and the Indian government’s lack of response.

Also Read: Assam's CAA Committee Demands Action Over US Deportations, Calls for Protest