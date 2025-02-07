Assam's CAA Committee Demands Action Over US Deportations, Calls for Protest

The Co-ordination Committee Against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Assam, has strongly condemned the actions of US President Donald Trump regarding the deportation ofillegal immigrants. In a press release, the committee criticized the "inhumane" treatment of migrants, which reportedly involves forcibly tying their hands and feet before sending them back to their home countries.

Deben Tamuly, the chief convener of the committee, expressed outrage over the silence of the Indian government on the matter, despite some of the affected immigrants being sent to India. He highlighted that similar deportations to India were taking place without any official protest from the Indian authorities.

To voice their disapproval, the Co-ordination Committee has called for a protest tomorrow, February 8, 2025, at 3 PM near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. Tamuly urged the public to join the protest to oppose the US government's actions and India's lack of response.

On February 6, a total of 104 Indian nationals were deported from the United States, with 30 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, three from Maharashtra, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

In response to growing concerns, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha that an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the illegal entry of these deportees into the US.

Jaishankar pointed out that illegal migration to the US is not a new issue and clarified that the Indian government had verified the nationality of the deported individuals before their return, noting that such deportations have been an ongoing occurrence.

Reports indicate that between October 2023 and September 2024, the US deported over 1,100 illegal immigrants from India. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has referred to these deportations as part of ongoing consular dialogue with the US, reaffirming its commitment to managing the mobility of people between the two countries.

