Protests Sweep City Amid Third Day of Assam Assembly

The third day of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly’s winter session saw widespread protests at Chachal, as various groups demanded resolution of long-standing grievances.

The All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees’ Association held a day-long sit-in, pressing the government to release pending dues, ensure job security, regularize services, and provide fair wages to employees serving during disasters and emergencies. The association also raised multiple other demands related to employee welfare.

Residents affected by the Silsako eviction drive joined the demonstrations, seeking land in compensation for lost property and adequate financial redress. Protesters warned that their agitation would continue until their concerns were addressed.

Furthermore, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held a strong protest at the Manabendra Sharma Complex, accusing BJP state president and MP Dilip Saikia, along with Minister Ashok Singhal, of illegal land acquisition.

Protesters raised slogans condemning the leaders and burned their effigies to register their outrage. Mira Borthakur, President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, highlighted the alleged encroachment, stating, “A 38-bigha plot near Zubeen Khetra is in the name of Ashok Singhal. Why has no inquiry been conducted? While the Chief Minister’s family receives government subsidies, poor women are given a meagre Rs 1,200. Will these leaders now face scrutiny or continue to act with impunity?”

Borthakur further accused the BJP-led state government of systemic corruption and mismanagement, including land-related scams and alleged irregularities in schemes like the Gir cow program. “The state is being looted, and when we raise these issues, authorities threaten police action. Journalists asking questions are intimidated, with threats to involve their employers. Now, even electoral manipulation is on the cards. This protest is our call to the people of Assam to resist and hold the government accountable,” she said.

The demonstration was organized under the guidance of the Guwahati Metropolitan District Congress, with hundreds of party workers and members actively participating.