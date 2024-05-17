"Proud To Be Recognized As Journalist": Hiren Gohain at 'Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award'

"I am proud to be recognized as a journalist", stated renowned litterateur Dr. Hiren Gohain after receiving the "Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award" on Friday.
Dr. Hiren Gohain was bestowed with the esteemed Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award for his exceptional contributions to the news field at a prestigious ceremony held at The Guwahati Press Club auditorium today.
The Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award, an annual tradition upheld by the Parag Kumar Das Satirtha Mancha, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and impact in the realm of journalism. Dr. Gohain was honored this year with this distinguished accolade, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.
Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Dr. Hiren Gohain remarked, "Today, I am proud to be recognized as a journalist," encapsulating the profound honor bestowed upon him by the esteemed Parag Kumar Das Satirth Manch.
The award ceremony commenced at 1 pm and was attended by distinguished personalities from various fields. Eminent litterateur Kulda Kumar Bhattacharya graced the occasion and presented the award to Dr. Gohain, symbolizing the convergence of literary and journalistic excellence.
Among the notable attendees were acclaimed storyteller Apurba Kumar Sharma, along with journalists Nitya Bora and Hyder Hussain. Representatives from the Parag Kumar Das family, including his wife, brother, and other family members, were also present, adding a touch of familial reverence to the event.
Bedabrata Bora, representing The Parag Kumar Das Satirtha Manch, eloquently articulated the significance of the award and the enduring legacy of Parag Kumar Das in the realm of journalism. Journalist Satirth Manoram Gogoi paid tribute to Parag Kumar Das, underscoring the importance of upholding journalistic integrity and courage in today's dynamic media landscape.
The ceremony concluded on a note of celebration and reflection, reaffirming the pivotal role of journalism in shaping public discourse and fostering informed citizenship. Dr. Hiren Gohain's exemplary achievements stand as a testament to the enduring power of words and the unwavering commitment to truth and justice in the pursuit of journalism.