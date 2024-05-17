"Proud To Be Recognized As Journalist": Hiren Gohain at 'Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award'

The Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award, an annual tradition upheld by the Parag Kumar Das Satirtha Mancha, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and impact in the realm of journalism. Dr. Gohain was honored this year with this distinguished accolade, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Dr. Hiren Gohain remarked, "Today, I am proud to be recognized as a journalist," encapsulating the profound honor bestowed upon him by the esteemed Parag Kumar Das Satirth Manch.