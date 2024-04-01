Psychotropic Tablets Seized From Man In Guwahati's Chandmari

Chandmari Police in Guwahati on Monday detained an individual for allegedly peddling narcotic substances and seized 300 tablets which the police claimed had psychotropic effects.
The police officials nabbed the accused from Mamoni Raisom Goswami road in the Chandmari area of the city, whom they suspected of carrying the narcotics in the boot space of his two-wheeler. Officials said that had inputs about the individual from their informants.
At first, the accused refused to point the plain-clothed police officials to his vehicle and demanded that "real police" officials be present at the scene. Soon after a team of police officials including a senior policeman reached the scene from the Chandmari Police Station.
Upon pressing the accused more, he took the police to his two-wheeler where they searched the boot space and uncovered approximately 300 narcotic tablets.
A senior police official present at the scene informed that the tablets cause psychotropic effects on the consumer. He said that the operation was based on information they received from their sources. Putting a price to the seizure, he said, a strip of the tablets costs Rs 75. There were around 30 such strips with him at the time.
Meanwhile, the accused individual was identified by the officials as Jehirul Islam. He is a resident of the Islampur area in Guwahati and used to peddle the narcotics in the nearby area. The police took him in and also seized the two-wheeler from which the tablets were uncovered.
The official further said that based on his capture, a subsequent operation will be launched at the residence of the accused as the police suspect more people to be involved in the matter.