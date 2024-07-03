Assam CM Surveys Devastation In Flood-Stricken Areas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted inspections of flood-affected areas in the state, including Kaziranga National Park, to assess flood preparedness.
On Tuesday, CM Sarma shared updates on X, stating in Hindi, " We are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made for shelter, health checkup and adequate food etc. Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has also assured me that if any need arises, the central government will provide immediate help".
Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister emphasized ongoing efforts in relief operations and plans for long-term rehabilitation, including medical camps and infrastructure repairs.
He also oversaw the flood preparedness efforts at Kaziranga National Park.
"Just concluded a late evening assessment of flood preparedness at Kaziranga National Park. I have instructed the deployment of additional NDRF battalions to augment ongoing relief ops and asked for additional mobile veterinary clinics to assist stray wild animals," Sarma said in a separate post.
During his visit to Hatimura, where flooding breached an embankment, CM Sarma assured swift repairs. Meanwhile, Kaziranga National Park reported a grim situation, with five animal deaths due to floods and ongoing rescue efforts for wildlife. Flooding also affected 167 forest camps across various ranges.
The flood situation extended across 28 districts, affecting over 11.34 lakh people and submerging 42,476.18 hectares of crops. Relief efforts included 489 camps providing shelter for nearly 2.87 lakh people, with distribution of essential supplies ongoing. Rescue teams, including local administration, Army, and SDRF, evacuated approximately 2,900 people on Tuesday.
Flood damages included 74 roads, 6 bridges, and 14 embankments, with 5 embankments breached. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported a death toll of 38, with ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods.