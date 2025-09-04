Public Gatherings Banned Within 5 km Radius of Raj Bhawan

The Central Guwahati Police District has issued a strict security order prohibiting public gatherings and disruptive activities within a 5 km radius of Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the Governor of Assam. The order, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Amitabh Basumatary, APS, comes into effect immediately and will remain valid for the next two months.

The directive cites concerns over activities in the vicinity of Raj Bhawan that could pose potential threats to the safety, security, and sanctity of this high-security zone. "Raj Bhawan is the official residence of the Honorable Governor of Assam, a location of utmost importance requiring heightened security and a tranquil environment to ensure the functioning of essential government duties," the order states.

Under the order:

All public gatherings, protests, rallies, or demonstrations within the 5 km radius are prohibited.

The use of loudspeakers, fireworks, crackers, or any noise-producing instruments is banned.

Unauthorized movement of vehicles or individuals in the restricted area without prior approval from competent authorities is prohibited.

Construction or any potentially disruptive activities that could impede security or public peace are barred.

The order also warns that violations will attract action under Section 223 of the BNSS Act. However, those affected by the restrictions have the right to file written objections before the undersigned for cancellation or modification of the ex-parte order.

