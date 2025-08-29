Union HM Amit Shah Inaugurates Raj Bhawan’s 'Brahmaputra Wing’ in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Brahmaputra Wing’ of Raj Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday.

Built at a cost of Rs 41 crore, the wing is designed to blend with the scenic Brahmaputra landscape and offers state-of-the-art facilities. The building houses the Governor’s office, Additional Secretary’s office, conference hall, waiting rooms, and a library, along with guest accommodations including a Governor’s suite and a Presidential suite.

The inauguration was held in the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, former Governors and dignitaries including current Punjab Governor Gopal Chand Kataria, former Assam Governors Banwarilal Purohit, Professor Jagdish Mukhi, and Assam Chief Secretary Rabi Kota.

Prior to the inauguration, Shah performed a ritual worship and planted a tree within the Raj Bhawan premises. He was accompanied by the Governor, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and senior minister Ranjit Das, along with several top officials of the state government.

Alongside the Brahmaputra Wing, Shah also inaugurated several projects under the Union Home Ministry. These include the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory at Lakhimpur’s Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, a modern residential facility for SSB personnel and their families in Guwahati, a 360-strong ITBP barrack in Sonapur with mess and 10-bed hospital, the IG headquarters for Assam Rifles, Silchar’s minor unit, and the central headquarters in Jorhat with residential and administrative facilities.

Following the event, Shah will proceed to Khanapara field to attend the NDA Panchayat Representative Convention, which has drawn representatives from across the state. Shah is scheduled to address the gathering of NDA panchayat representatives there.

Also Read: Live: Amit Shah Inaugurates New Raj Bhawan- The "Brahmaputra Wing"