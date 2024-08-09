Public Invited to Share Suggestions on Mitigating Urban Flooding in Guwahati

As part of ongoing efforts to address the severe water logging issues in Guwahati City, the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam, has constituted a Technical Committee to review valuable suggestions and inputs from responsible citizens.
This initiative aims to provide the committee with a broader perspective to develop more effective solutions for the persistent problem of urban flooding in and around Guwahati City.
The public is encouraged to contribute their suggestions and inputs to help mitigate urban flooding. Citizens can share their ideas via email at suggestionfloodmitigation@gmail.com by August 24, 2024.
This call for public input was issued on August 9, 2024, by the District Administration of Kamrup Metropolitan District, emphasizing its importance for the greater public interest.
Notably, Guwahati recently experienced severe flooding following an hour of rainfall last Monday.
Many residents were stranded due to extensive waterlogging, with some unable to reach their homes until late at night.
Commuters found themselves stuck on roads and flyovers, unable to navigate the flooded streets. An unusual situation unfolded on Zoo Road, where vehicles were trapped on top of the Shraddhanjali Flyover for hours, unable to descend due to the severe flooding below.