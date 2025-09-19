Public Tribute To Zubeen Garg I Latasil Field I Today, 6 PM I Organized By AASU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has announced that it will hold a special condolence gathering (Samabedana Shradhanjali) at 6 PM today at Latashil Field in Guwahati to pay tribute to Assam’s heartthrob, Zubeen Garg.

According to sources in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is in direct communication with the Singapore government regarding the repatriation of the singer’s mortal remains. If all formalities are completed without delay, Assam is expected to receive the body of the beloved icon by Sunday.

Official sources said that completing the required legal and administrative procedures in Singapore will take some time. In addition, local authorities there will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s death.

Once the clearances are obtained, arrangements will be made to bring his mortal remains to Assam on a special Indian Air Force aircraft. The MEA has assured that it is in constant coordination with Singapore to ensure the process is expedited.

The sudden demise of Zubeen Garg has sent shockwaves through the music world and beyond. Known for his unforgettable voice and his unparalleled contribution to the cultural fabric of Assam, Zubeen’s passing has left millions of fans and admirers across the globe in grief.

The singer had travelled to Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival, where he was scheduled to perform today. However, while scuba diving earlier, he fell critically ill and was rushed to a local hospital. Despite the relentless efforts of doctors, he could not be revived.