Public Uproar Outside Prag News Office as Sanjive Narain Holds Press Meet

A tense situation unfolded outside the Prag News office in Ulubari on Wednesday, following a press meet called by AM Television CMD Dr. Sanjive Narain. The program drew sharp protests from various organisations and individuals, including the Bir Lachit Sena and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Originally, Narain had planned to hold the press meet at the Gauhati Press Club; however, police intervened and prevented the gathering at that venue. Subsequently, Narain announced that the press meet would take place at the Prag News office. A small number of journalists attended the event, but the announcement had already drawn leaders and members of several organisations, including Veer Lachit Sena and Yuva Chhatra Parishad, who arrived to protest.

The protesters questioned how an individual allegedly linked to the controversy surrounding the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore could be given a platform to address the media. A heavy police presence has been deployed at the scene to maintain order.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators demanded that the press meet be cancelled immediately and that Sanjive Narain be brought under legal scrutiny for his actions.

