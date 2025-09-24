Sanjive Narain Breaks Silence, Calls Allegations “Malicious, Painful”

Dr. Sanjive Narain, CMD of AM Television, has broken his silence after days of targeted allegations linking him to the events preceding Zubeen Garg’s death. Calling the narrative against him a “relentless, malicious campaign,”

Narain said he chose to remain silent from 19–23 September out of respect for the unprecedented wave of grief that swept through Assam. “Zubeen was like a member of my own family. Until his final rites were completed peacefully and with dignity, I considered it my duty not to make a public statement,” he said.

Clarifying the reason for his visit, Narain revealed he was invited by cultural entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta to the North East Festival in Singapore, where three state Chief Ministers, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and MP Pabitra Margherita were scheduled to attend.

“I thought it would be a fitting international platform to release my English-language book on the birth centenary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika,” he said. Narain stressed that he bore his own expenses — flight and hotel — and had informed Mahanta he would only be in Singapore on 19 September as he had a pre-booked ticket to Dubai the next day.