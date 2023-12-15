Punjab Man Arrested at Guwahati Railway Station, Opium Seized

A person from Punjab was nabbed and suspected opium was seized from his possession at the Guwahati Railway Station, reports emerged on Friday.
Based on specific information, an search operation was conducted on the New Delhi Rajdhani Express at the railway station earlier today.
As per reports, suspected opium weighing around 700 grams was recovered and seized from the possession of a person on the train. The person has been identified as Rajwinder Singh (38) hailing from Punjab's Barnala.
Accordingly the person has been arrested and a case has been registered, sources said.